Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

