Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SAP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $109.18 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

