Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 2,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,203,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

