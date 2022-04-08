ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.30

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.30 and traded as high as C$44.00. ATCO shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

