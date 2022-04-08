ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.30

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.30 and traded as high as C$44.00. ATCO shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56.
About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.