Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 247,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 68,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $19,399,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

