Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $67.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

