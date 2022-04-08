Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $89.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

