Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after buying an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,053,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $112.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66.

