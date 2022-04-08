Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $242.08 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $607.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.78.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

