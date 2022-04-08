Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,680,000. DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 148,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. 5,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

