Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.86 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61.

