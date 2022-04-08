Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 29,084 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 841.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

