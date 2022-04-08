Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

