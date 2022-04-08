Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 63,177 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in News by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,090,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after buying an additional 184,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in News by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after buying an additional 169,623 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in News by 23.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 425,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 81,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

