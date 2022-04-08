Atlas Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Atlas has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Atlas stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATCO. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

