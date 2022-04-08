Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.15. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,365,497 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $149.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 596,336 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 3,251,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 140,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

