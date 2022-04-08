Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.35

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.35 and traded as low as $32.47. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 1,738 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.