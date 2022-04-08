Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading 4.5% Higher

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.30. 105,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 188,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
About Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)
Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
