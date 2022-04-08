Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUGX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

AUGX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. 36,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,943. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

