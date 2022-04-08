Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.82

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.82 and traded as high as C$12.21. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.08, with a volume of 16,484 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$877.35 million and a PE ratio of 16.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.82.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8499997 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

