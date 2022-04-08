Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 293,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,693. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

