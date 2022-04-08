Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on July 1st

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

ADP stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average of $219.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

