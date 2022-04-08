Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on July 1st

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.
Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.
ADP stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average of $219.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.
In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
