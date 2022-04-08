AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells $1,017,600.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $34.97 on Friday, hitting $2,190.56. 204,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,099. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,949.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,902.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,221.57.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoZone (AZO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.