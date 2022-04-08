AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells $1,017,600.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $34.97 on Friday, hitting $2,190.56. 204,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,099. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,949.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,902.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,221.57.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.