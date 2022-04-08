Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $366,213.75 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60.

On Monday, February 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59.

Avalara stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

