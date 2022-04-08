Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to post $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,408. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

