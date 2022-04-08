Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

NYSE WAT opened at $313.75 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $295.70 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

