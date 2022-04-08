Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 690 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

