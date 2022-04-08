Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,397 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,687 shares of company stock valued at $205,899,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $222.71 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

