Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 290.1% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,793 shares of company stock worth $1,284,344 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWXT opened at $55.41 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

