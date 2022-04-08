Avestar Capital LLC Has $352,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

