Avestar Capital LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $434.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

