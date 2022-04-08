Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 899 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

