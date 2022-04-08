AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Down 4.7%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 7.39 and last traded at 7.48. Approximately 2,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 978,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

