AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $8.78

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.78, but opened at 8.43. AvidXchange shares last traded at 8.21, with a volume of 4,616 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.78.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 9.28.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.