Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $276.71

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $276.71, but opened at $260.21. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $237.42, with a volume of 19,811 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.62.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,318,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,644,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

