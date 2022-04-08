Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, CFO Robert Crane acquired 39,267 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

