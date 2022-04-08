AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.83. AZEK has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

