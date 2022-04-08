AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.73.

NYSE AZEK opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

