B. Riley Weighs in on ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of CLPT opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $266.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.18.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

