Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €125.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($166.37).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €85.14 ($93.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of €89.26 and a 200 day moving average of €116.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 1 year high of €205.40 ($225.71).

Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

