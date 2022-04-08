Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Baidu by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after purchasing an additional 272,633 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Baidu by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $228.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.