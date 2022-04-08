Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HSBC from $195.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

BIDU opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $228.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,586,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $364,024,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

