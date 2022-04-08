Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HSBC from $195.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.
BIDU opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $228.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24.
About Baidu (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.