Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Hits $24.14 Million

Banano (BAN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $635,765.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,945,875 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.