Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.48. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 296,554 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $698.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $392.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

