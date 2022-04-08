Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE BMA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. 128,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,752. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

