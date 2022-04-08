Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$171.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

BMO stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

