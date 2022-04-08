Barclays Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $18.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

DAN opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

