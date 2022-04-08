Barclays Lowers Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $40.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

