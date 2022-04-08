Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 765 ($10.03) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.74).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON LAND opened at GBX 779.20 ($10.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 775.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -20.24. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,519.20).

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.