Barclays Reiterates €238.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €222.13 ($244.09).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €188.20 ($206.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €201.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €192.68. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

